This evening in Concord: Clear. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Tuesday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
