This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for thi…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cove…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Concord area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
For the drive home in Concord: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…