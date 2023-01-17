 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

