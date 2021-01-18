Concord's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
