Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

