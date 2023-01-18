For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Concord. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
