 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts