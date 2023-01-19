 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Clear. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

