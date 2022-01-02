Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.