Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
