Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

