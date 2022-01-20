 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Rain and snow in the evening. Overcast late. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 50%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

