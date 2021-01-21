Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Mainly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.