For the drive home in Concord: Mainly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
