Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

