Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
