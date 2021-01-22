Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Clear. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.