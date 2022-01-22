Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.