This evening's outlook for Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Concord could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
