Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.