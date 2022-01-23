 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

