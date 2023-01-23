This evening in Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
