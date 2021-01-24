 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts