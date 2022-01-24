 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Concord: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts