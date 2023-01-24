This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
