This evening's outlook for Concord: Showers early then thundershowers developing late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
