Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Showers early then thundershowers developing late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.