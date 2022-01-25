 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts