Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Considerable cloudiness. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.