 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

Concord's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts