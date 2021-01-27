This evening's outlook for Concord: Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
