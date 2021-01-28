 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Concord will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

