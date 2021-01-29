Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.