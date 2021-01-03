 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

Local Weather

