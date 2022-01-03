 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts