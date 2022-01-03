This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
