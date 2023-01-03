 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.

