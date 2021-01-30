 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Concord area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

