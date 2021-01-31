 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

