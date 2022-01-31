This evening's outlook for Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Concord people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chan…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's lo…
Temperatures in Concord will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degree…
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
- Updated
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.