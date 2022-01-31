 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

