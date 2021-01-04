Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Concord today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 d…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flow…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It should b…
This evening in Concord: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a …
This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 10…