Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

