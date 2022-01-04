This evening's outlook for Concord: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Concord area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
