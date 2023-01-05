This evening in Concord: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. W…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Concord area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thund…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Concord people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy…
For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.
Folks in the Concord area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…