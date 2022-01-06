Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

For the drive home in Concord: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Concord Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.