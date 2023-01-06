Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
