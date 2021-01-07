Concord's evening forecast: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Friday, Concord people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flow…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. The area…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll…
Concord folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today,…
Concord temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today…
This evening in Concord: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a …
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 d…
Concord's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Concord folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like…
This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 10…