This evening's outlook for Concord: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
