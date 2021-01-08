Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Concord residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.