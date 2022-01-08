 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.

