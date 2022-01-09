 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts