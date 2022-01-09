Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening's outlook for Concord: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.