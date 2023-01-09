 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Concord's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.

