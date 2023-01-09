Concord's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Concord temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
