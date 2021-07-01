Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.