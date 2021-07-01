Tonight's weather conditions in Concord: Thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect peri…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
For the drive home in Concord: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday…