This evening in Concord: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit independenttribune.com.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. Today's forec…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Concord area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 38% chanc…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The sunshine will be intense t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 deg…