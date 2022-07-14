Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Concord area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit independenttribune.com for more weather updates.