For the drive home in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 95.9. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit independenttribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it w…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Ther…
The Concord area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Concord's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mon…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Concord folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a…
This evening in Concord: Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Concord area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The …