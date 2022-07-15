This evening in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Concord community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
The Concord area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wil…
The Concord area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Concord's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot tem…
For the drive home in Concord: Overcast. Low near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Concord Monday. It shoul…
This evening in Concord: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Ch…