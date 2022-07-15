Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Cabarrus County

This evening in Concord: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on independenttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.